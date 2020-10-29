Dynatrace (DT) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Dynatrace’s (DT - Free Report) second-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings of 18 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 80% and also bettered 7 cents reported in the year-ago quarter.
Further, revenues of $168.6 million trumped the consensus mark by 5%. The top line improved 30.3% year over year as well. At constant currency (cc), revenues increased 30% year over year.
Top-Line Details
Subscription revenues surged 36.2% year over year to $157.7 million. At cc, subscription revenues surged 35% year over year.
Service revenues decreased 3.3% from the year-ago quarter to $10.5 million.
Moreover, license revenues plummeted 83.9% from the year-ago quarter to $0.4 million.
Dynatrace added 133 new logo customers, ending the second quarter with 2,594 customers. Moreover, net expansion rate remained more than 120% for the 10th consecutive quarter.
Total annual recurring revenues (“ARR”) at the end of fiscal second quarter soared 35.5% year over year to $638.1 million. At cc, ARR jumped 33% to $628.6 million.
ARR per Dynatrace customer also increased to $234K, up 14% year over year.
Operating Details
Gross margin expanded 280 basis points (bps) year over year to 85.4% in the reported quarter, driven by higher subscription gross margin.
Research & development (R&D) expenses increased 24.7% year over year to $23.9 million. However, as a percentage of revenues, R&D expenses declined 60 bps to 14.2%.
Sales & marketing (S&M) expenses were $50 million, up 16.7% year over year. However, as percentage of revenues, S&M expenses decreased 350 bps to 29.7%.
General & administrative (G&A) expenses increased 11.7% year over year to $16.8 million. As a percentage of revenues, G&A decreased 170 bps to 9.9%.
Non-GAAP operating margin improved to 32.7% compared with 23% in the year-ago quarter. The solid expansion was driven by higher revenues and gross margin, as well as improving operating efficiency.
Balance Sheet & Other Details
As of Sep 30, 2020, Dynatrace had cash and cash equivalents worth $248.4 million compared with $250.4 million as of Jun 30.
Long-term debt, as of Sep 30, 2020, was $480.9 million compared with $510.5 million as of Jun 30.
Dynatrace made a principal repayment of $30 million early in the reported quarter. The company also made a principal repayment of $30 million during October that further reduced its debt to $451 million.
The company’s quarterly unlevered free cash flow came in at $40.5 million compared with free cash flow of $27.2 million in the year-ago quarter.
Guidance
For third-quarter fiscal 2021, revenues are expected between $171 million and $173 million, implying 18-20% increase year over year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the ongoing quarter’s revenues is currently pegged at $165.8 million, indicating 15.7% growth from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.
Subscription revenues are expected between $160.5 million and $162 million, implying a 24-25% increase year over year.
Non-GAAP operating income is expected between $43 million and $45 million (25-26% of revenues).
Non-GAAP earnings are expected between 12 cents and 13 cents per share. The consensus mark for current-quarter earnings is pegged at 13 cents per share, suggesting a 30% surge from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.
For fiscal 2021, revenues are expected between $721 million and $727 million (up from previous guidance range of $646-$656 million), implying a 25-26% year-over-year increase.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current fiscal year’s revenues is pegged at $653.2 million, indicating a rise of 19.7% from the year-earlier reported number.
Subscription revenues are expected in the range of $624-$630 million (up from previous guidance range of $603- $612 million), indicating growth of 28-29%.
Total ARR is projected between $721 million and $727 million (up from $698- $708 million)
Non-GAAP operating income is envisioned between $186 million and $191 million (up from previous guidance range of $166-$175 million).
Management expects healthy operating margins in the second half of the fiscal year, but lower than the reported second-quarter figure.
Moreover, non-GAAP earnings are anticipated between 55 cents and 57 cents per share (up from previous guidance range of 46-49 cents per share). The consensus mark for current-year earnings stands at 47 cents per share, suggesting a 51.6% improvement from the figure reported in the year-ago period.
Further, unlevered free cash flow is predicted in the band of $192-$200 million (up from $187-$195 million).
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
Dynatrace currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked stocks in the broader technology sector are CDW Corporation (CDW - Free Report) , Qorvo (QRVO - Free Report) and Himax Technologies (HIMX - Free Report) . All three stocks sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
CDW, Qorvo and Himax are scheduled to report their quarterly earnings on Nov 2, 4 and 12, respectively.
Looking for Stocks with Skyrocketing Upside?
Zacks has just released a Special Report on the booming investment opportunities of legal marijuana.
Ignited by referendums and legislation, this industry is expected to blast from an already robust $17.7 billion in 2019 to a staggering $73.6 billion by 2027. Early investors stand to make a killing, but you have to be ready to act and know just where to look.
See the pot stocks we're targeting >>
Image: Bigstock
Dynatrace (DT) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
Dynatrace’s (DT - Free Report) second-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings of 18 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 80% and also bettered 7 cents reported in the year-ago quarter.
Further, revenues of $168.6 million trumped the consensus mark by 5%. The top line improved 30.3% year over year as well. At constant currency (cc), revenues increased 30% year over year.
Top-Line Details
Subscription revenues surged 36.2% year over year to $157.7 million. At cc, subscription revenues surged 35% year over year.
Service revenues decreased 3.3% from the year-ago quarter to $10.5 million.
Dynatrace, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Dynatrace, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Dynatrace, Inc. Quote
Moreover, license revenues plummeted 83.9% from the year-ago quarter to $0.4 million.
Dynatrace added 133 new logo customers, ending the second quarter with 2,594 customers. Moreover, net expansion rate remained more than 120% for the 10th consecutive quarter.
Total annual recurring revenues (“ARR”) at the end of fiscal second quarter soared 35.5% year over year to $638.1 million. At cc, ARR jumped 33% to $628.6 million.
ARR per Dynatrace customer also increased to $234K, up 14% year over year.
Operating Details
Gross margin expanded 280 basis points (bps) year over year to 85.4% in the reported quarter, driven by higher subscription gross margin.
Research & development (R&D) expenses increased 24.7% year over year to $23.9 million. However, as a percentage of revenues, R&D expenses declined 60 bps to 14.2%.
Sales & marketing (S&M) expenses were $50 million, up 16.7% year over year. However, as percentage of revenues, S&M expenses decreased 350 bps to 29.7%.
General & administrative (G&A) expenses increased 11.7% year over year to $16.8 million. As a percentage of revenues, G&A decreased 170 bps to 9.9%.
Non-GAAP operating margin improved to 32.7% compared with 23% in the year-ago quarter. The solid expansion was driven by higher revenues and gross margin, as well as improving operating efficiency.
Balance Sheet & Other Details
As of Sep 30, 2020, Dynatrace had cash and cash equivalents worth $248.4 million compared with $250.4 million as of Jun 30.
Long-term debt, as of Sep 30, 2020, was $480.9 million compared with $510.5 million as of Jun 30.
Dynatrace made a principal repayment of $30 million early in the reported quarter. The company also made a principal repayment of $30 million during October that further reduced its debt to $451 million.
The company’s quarterly unlevered free cash flow came in at $40.5 million compared with free cash flow of $27.2 million in the year-ago quarter.
Guidance
For third-quarter fiscal 2021, revenues are expected between $171 million and $173 million, implying 18-20% increase year over year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the ongoing quarter’s revenues is currently pegged at $165.8 million, indicating 15.7% growth from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.
Subscription revenues are expected between $160.5 million and $162 million, implying a 24-25% increase year over year.
Non-GAAP operating income is expected between $43 million and $45 million (25-26% of revenues).
Non-GAAP earnings are expected between 12 cents and 13 cents per share. The consensus mark for current-quarter earnings is pegged at 13 cents per share, suggesting a 30% surge from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.
For fiscal 2021, revenues are expected between $721 million and $727 million (up from previous guidance range of $646-$656 million), implying a 25-26% year-over-year increase.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current fiscal year’s revenues is pegged at $653.2 million, indicating a rise of 19.7% from the year-earlier reported number.
Subscription revenues are expected in the range of $624-$630 million (up from previous guidance range of $603- $612 million), indicating growth of 28-29%.
Total ARR is projected between $721 million and $727 million (up from $698- $708 million)
Non-GAAP operating income is envisioned between $186 million and $191 million (up from previous guidance range of $166-$175 million).
Management expects healthy operating margins in the second half of the fiscal year, but lower than the reported second-quarter figure.
Moreover, non-GAAP earnings are anticipated between 55 cents and 57 cents per share (up from previous guidance range of 46-49 cents per share). The consensus mark for current-year earnings stands at 47 cents per share, suggesting a 51.6% improvement from the figure reported in the year-ago period.
Further, unlevered free cash flow is predicted in the band of $192-$200 million (up from $187-$195 million).
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
Dynatrace currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked stocks in the broader technology sector are CDW Corporation (CDW - Free Report) , Qorvo (QRVO - Free Report) and Himax Technologies (HIMX - Free Report) . All three stocks sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
CDW, Qorvo and Himax are scheduled to report their quarterly earnings on Nov 2, 4 and 12, respectively.
Looking for Stocks with Skyrocketing Upside?
Zacks has just released a Special Report on the booming investment opportunities of legal marijuana.
Ignited by referendums and legislation, this industry is expected to blast from an already robust $17.7 billion in 2019 to a staggering $73.6 billion by 2027. Early investors stand to make a killing, but you have to be ready to act and know just where to look.
See the pot stocks we're targeting >>