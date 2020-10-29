Aptiv (APTV) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Aptiv PLC (APTV - Free Report) reported better-than-expected third-quarter 2020 results.
Adjusted earnings of $1.13 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 43% but declined 11% year over year. Revenues of $3.7 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 9.5% and increased 3.1% year over year despite global vehicle production decline of 4%.
Notably, Aptiv’s shares declined 1.5% year to date, compared with 6.3% decline of the industry it belongs to.
Other Quarterly Numbers
Signal and Power Solutions revenues of $2.66 billion were up 3% year over year. Advanced Safety and User Experience revenues increased 4% year over year to $1.02 billion.
Adjusted operating income came in at $389 million, down from $410 million in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted operating income margin was 10.6%, down from 11.5% in the year-ago quarter.
Aptiv exited the quarter with cash and cash equivalents balance of $2.1 billion compared with the prior quarter’s $1.9 million. Long-term debt was $3.9 billion, flat with the previous-quarter figure.
Total available liquidity at the end of the second quarter was $4.5 billion compared with the $4.1 billion recorded at the end of the prior quarter. Net cash generated from operating activities was $559 million.
2020 Outlook
Aptiv expects revenues in the range of $12.54 billion to $12.69 billion, higher than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $12.1 billion. Adjusted EPS is expected between $1.65 and $1.8, higher than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.31.
Adjusted operating income is anticipated between $775 million and $825 million. Effective tax rate is expected to be in the range of 10% to 11%.
Currently, Aptiv carries a Zacks Rank 3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Performance of Other Business Services Companies
Equifax Inc. (EFX - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of $1.87 per share that beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 16.2% and improved 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Revenues of $1.07 billion outpaced the consensus estimate by 5.9% and improved 22% year over year.
ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2020 earnings of $1.12 per share, beating the consensus mark by 90.5% but declining more than 37.5% year over year. Revenues of $4.58 billion surpassed the consensus mark by 8.7% but declined 12.7% year over year.
IHS Markit Ltd. (INFO - Free Report) recorded third-quarter fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings per share of 77 cents that surpassed the consensus estimate by 11.6% and increased 15% on a year-over-year basis. Total revenues came in at $1.07 billion, marginally surpassing the consensus mark but declining 4% from the year-ago quarter.
