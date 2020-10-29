In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Big Tech Earnings, COVID Resurgence, and a Contentious Election: Which Will Be The Next Equity Market Driver?
Since the beginning of September, the markets have been getting the pre-election jitters with uncertainty about the next four years, all hitting a climax next Tuesday, November 3rd, aka election day. Today we have some of the biggest and baddest tech giants reporting earnings after the bell, but will it be market moving? For more info on tonight's expected results, check out my recent article: Big Tech Earnings Could Turn The Equity Market's Tide.
After the final trading bell today, we can expect earnings from this year's biggest market movers: Apple (AAPL - Free Report) , Amazon (AMZN - Free Report) , Alphabet (GOOGL - Free Report) , and Facebook (FB - Free Report) . The markets already priced in so much optimism that I don't think an earnings beat will be enough to move these stocks in any material way. Forward guidance will be crucial, but even then, investors are fixated on the second pandemic wave, the impending election, and what it means for fiscal stimulus talks.
This was exemplified with Microsoft's earnings on Tuesday, which destroy top and bottom-line expectations and pushed analysts to increase their EPS estimates for years to come. Still, Microsoft has traded almost perfectly with the broader tech-driven Nasdaq-100.
Investors may not give this next round of earnings as much weight as they typically would, considering all of the other significant influences and uncertainties yet to be unveiled.
