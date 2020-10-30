Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Oct 30, 2020

  • Netflix Inc.'s (NFLX - Free Report) shares surged 3.7% after the company declared that it will raise the cost for most of its monthly plans in the United States by one or two dollar.
  • Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA - Free Report) climbed 8.4% after the company announced that it will report early data from a phase 3 clinical trial of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine next month.
  • Shares of Inphi Corp. (IPHI - Free Report) soared 26.7% after its rival chip maker Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL - Free Report) decided to acquire the company for a stock and cash deal valued around $10 billion.
  • Ralph Lauren Corp.'s (RL - Free Report) shares tumbled 5% after the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2021 revenues of $1,193.5 million, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,220 million.

