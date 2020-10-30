New Strong Sell Stocks for October 30th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Nikola Corporation (NKLA - Free Report) is an integrated zero emissions transportation systems provider. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.6% downward over the last 30 days.
Summit Therapeutics Inc. (SMMT - Free Report) is a biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.
CME Group Inc. (CME - Free Report) operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.3% downward over the last 30 days.
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (HST - Free Report) is a lodging real estate investment trust and owns luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.5% downward over the last 30 days.
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG - Free Report) owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 16.7% downward over the last 30 days.
