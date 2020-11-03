New Strong Sell Stocks for November 2nd

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (ALEX - Free Report) is a commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in Hawai'i. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.5% downward over the last 30 days.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD - Free Report) is a brewing company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1% downward over the last 30 days.
Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSC - Free Report) is the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.1% downward over the last 30 days.
FLIR Systems, Inc. (FLIR - Free Report) is a designer and distributor of thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.5% downward over the last 30 days.
Banco de Chile (BCH - Free Report) is a provider of banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.9% downward over the last 30 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.
