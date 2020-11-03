Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Nov 2, 2020

Read MoreHide Full Article
  • Shares of AbbVie Inc. (ABBV - Free Report) surged 5.5% after the company posted third-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $2.83, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.75.
  • Honeywell International Inc.’s (HON - Free Report) shares rose 0.2% after the company delivered third-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $1.56, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.49.
  • Chevron Corp.’s (CVX - Free Report) shares increased 1% after the company reported third-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $0.11, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.29.
  • Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL - Free Report) gained 4.8% after the U.S. CDC announced change in guidelines from no-sail order expiring on Oct 31 to a new conditional-sail order which will allow cruise companies to embark on voyages if health protocols are effectively placed.

In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Chevron Corporation (CVX) - free report >>

Honeywell International Inc. (HON) - free report >>

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) - free report >>

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) - free report >>

Published in

consumer-discretionary medical multi-sector-conglomerates oil-energy