Expedia Group's (EXPE) to Post Q3 Earnings: What's in Store?

Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE - Free Report) is scheduled to report third-quarter 2020 results on Nov 4.
For the to-be-reported quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1.37 billion, suggesting a decline of 61.4% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.
Further, the consensus mark for the bottom line stands at a loss of 89 cents per share against earnings of $3.38reported in the prior-year quarter.
The company’s bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate once in the trailing four quarters and missed the same thrice. The negative earnings surprise is18.58%, on average.
Factors to Consider
Improving global travel trends owing to gradual reopening of the world economy might have remained a major tailwind for the company during the coronavirus-hit third quarter.
These trends are likely to have helped declining cancellation of bookings, which in turn, might have benefited the company’s gross bookings in the to-be-reported quarter.
Additionally, the company’s cost-control initiatives are likely to have aided in countering the coronavirus-induced disruptions.
Further, a centralizing cloud management across Expedia’s platform might have accelerated the cloud saving rate during the quarter under review.
Also, a strong progress in vertical agent and self-service tools is expected to have driven customer momentum in the to-be-reported quarter.
Moreover, the company’s expanding global lodging portfolio and its growing efforts in strengthening its presence in domestic regions might have benefited its September-quarter performance.
All these positives are expected to have contributed to the company’s performance inthe third quarter.
This apart, Expedia’s constant push toward targeted supply acquisition, strategic marketing investments, relevant local content and product innovation are likely to have led tothe segment’s progress in the quarter under review.
However, headwinds in the global travel industry resulting in sluggish travel trends due to the pandemic are primary concerns. Further, a weakness in the company’s trivago segment is anticipated to have impacted its top line negatively.
What Our Model Says
Our proven model does not conclusively predictan earnings beat for Expedia this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here as elaborated below. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Expedia has an Earnings ESP of -128.09% and a Zacks Rank #4, currently.
Stocks to Consider
Here are some stocks worth considering as our proven model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.
Advanced Energy Industry, Inc. (AEIS - Free Report) presently has an Earnings ESP of +1.03% and a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +1.75% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.
Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +8.45% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.
The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All
Last year, it generated $24 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $77.6 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce "the world's first trillionaires," but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.
See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>
Image: Bigstock
Expedia Group's (EXPE) to Post Q3 Earnings: What's in Store?
Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE - Free Report) is scheduled to report third-quarter 2020 results on Nov 4.
For the to-be-reported quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1.37 billion, suggesting a decline of 61.4% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.
Further, the consensus mark for the bottom line stands at a loss of 89 cents per share against earnings of $3.38reported in the prior-year quarter.
The company’s bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate once in the trailing four quarters and missed the same thrice. The negative earnings surprise is18.58%, on average.
Expedia Group, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise
Expedia Group, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Expedia Group, Inc. Quote
Factors to Consider
Improving global travel trends owing to gradual reopening of the world economy might have remained a major tailwind for the company during the coronavirus-hit third quarter.
These trends are likely to have helped declining cancellation of bookings, which in turn, might have benefited the company’s gross bookings in the to-be-reported quarter.
Additionally, the company’s cost-control initiatives are likely to have aided in countering the coronavirus-induced disruptions.
Further, a centralizing cloud management across Expedia’s platform might have accelerated the cloud saving rate during the quarter under review.
Also, a strong progress in vertical agent and self-service tools is expected to have driven customer momentum in the to-be-reported quarter.
Moreover, the company’s expanding global lodging portfolio and its growing efforts in strengthening its presence in domestic regions might have benefited its September-quarter performance.
All these positives are expected to have contributed to the company’s performance inthe third quarter.
This apart, Expedia’s constant push toward targeted supply acquisition, strategic marketing investments, relevant local content and product innovation are likely to have led tothe segment’s progress in the quarter under review.
However, headwinds in the global travel industry resulting in sluggish travel trends due to the pandemic are primary concerns. Further, a weakness in the company’s trivago segment is anticipated to have impacted its top line negatively.
What Our Model Says
Our proven model does not conclusively predictan earnings beat for Expedia this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here as elaborated below. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Expedia has an Earnings ESP of -128.09% and a Zacks Rank #4, currently.
Stocks to Consider
Here are some stocks worth considering as our proven model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.
Advanced Energy Industry, Inc. (AEIS - Free Report) presently has an Earnings ESP of +1.03% and a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +1.75% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.
Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +8.45% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.
The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All
Last year, it generated $24 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $77.6 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce "the world's first trillionaires," but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.
See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>