Qorvo Inc. QRVO, is a leading provider of core technologies and radio frequency (RF) solutions for mobile, infrastructure and aerospace/defense applications. Qorvo is benefiting from increase in production ramp of 5G smartphones and robust improvement in the Infrastructure and Defense Products business. Notably, shares of the company have outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. Citing increased demand for 4G and 5G mobile products utilized in flagship smartphones, Qorvo has raised fiscal second-quarter revenue guidance. Solid uptake of Bulk Acoustic Wave (BAW) filters, as economies started to reopen, is expected to boost top line growth. Moreover, expanding portfolio of 5G base solutions amid accelerated deployment of 5G bodes well. Besides, growing momentum for Qorvo’s Gallium Nitride (GaN) technology-based solutions is a positive. Also, improving iPhone sales despite coronavirus breakout is a tailwind. The company has positive record of earnings surprises in recent quarters.
MarineMax, Inc. (HZO - Free Report) is the nation's largest recreational boat and yacht retailer. MarineMax is one of 204 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HZO's full-year earnings has moved higher by double digits. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving. The company came out with quarterly earnings that beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Over the last four quarters, the company has surpassed consensus EPS estimates four times. Based on the latest available data, HZO has gained by double digits so far this year as well.
Top Stock Picks for Week of November 2, 2020
