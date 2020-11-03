This is a big week for earnings with over 1500 companies expected to report.
Amidst that huge contingent is a lot of the hot growth companies, especially the work-from-home and staycation type companies that have cashed in on the changes in consumer behavior during the coronavirus pandemic.
Many are trading at, or near, their 5-year highs.
None of them are considered values.
Can they continue to execute this winter and remain hot into the end of the year?
Or were they one-hit wonders?
5 Sizzling Hot Earnings Charts
1. PayPal (PYPL - Free Report) has only missed once since it was spun-off from eBay back in 2017. That was miss was earlier this year. But that hasn’t stopped the shares from soaring 73% year-to-date to new all-time highs. Is it too hot to handle?
2. Trex Company, Inc. (TREX - Free Report) has only missed once in 5 years and it was in 2019. Shares are near 5-year highs, up 57% year-to-date, as home sales and home remodeling, including on outdoor decks, has soared in 2020. Can sales continue to be red hot into the winter?
3. Ferrari N.V. (RACE - Free Report) is coming off a miss last quarter, which was during the height of the first wave of the pandemic. Still, shares are near 5-year highs and are up 10% year-to-date. But with a forward P/E of 58, is it over valued here?
4. Wayfair (W - Free Report) has beat twice in a row with an epic, huge beat last quarter as everyone stayed at home and ordered home goods. Shares are up 180% year-to-date as it has been one of the big winners during the pandemic. But has it been able to hold onto all the new customers from earlier in the year?
5. Zebra Technologies (ZBRA - Free Report) was founded in 1969 so it’s 51 years old. But it has a great track record of beating with just 1 miss since 2017. Shares have been grinding higher and are near 5-year highs and up 13.9% year-to-date. With a forward P/E of 25, is this one of the few bargain tech stocks out there?
