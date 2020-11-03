Back to top

Company News for Nov 3, 2020

  • Shares of The Clorox Co. (CLX - Free Report) surged 4.2% after the company posted fiscal first-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $3.22, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.34.
  • The Estee Lauder Cos. Inc. (EL - Free Report) shares rose 1.9% after the company delivered fiscal first-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $1.44, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.90.
  • Nielsen Holdings Plc’s (NLSN - Free Report) shares increased 3.9% after the company said that it is going to sell its consumer goods data unit to private equity firm Advent International for $2.7 billion.
  • Shares of Norwegian Cruise Lines Holdings Ltd (NCLH - Free Report) dipped 2.8% after the company announced the extension of suspension of voyages to Dec 31.

Published in

business-services consumer-staples travel-leisure