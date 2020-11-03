SolarEdge (SEDG) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Down Y/Y

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (SEDG - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of $1.21 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 82 cents by 47.6%. The bottom line, moreover, rose 24.7% from 97 cents in the prior-year quarter.
Barring one-time adjustments, the company posted GAAP earnings of 83 cents per share compared with 81 cents in the year-ago quarter.
Revenues
SolarEdge’s revenues of $338.1 million in the third quarter missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $342 million by 1.1%. The top line also declined 17.7% from the year-ago quarter’s $410.6 million.
Operational Highlights
SolarEdge shipped a total of 1.45 Gigawatts (AC) of inverters in the reported quarter.
Gross profit totaled $108.1 million, declining 22.4% from $139.3 million a year ago.
Total operating expenses rose 6% year over year to $77.7 million. The increase can be attributed to higher research & development and general & administrative expenses.
Operating income during the quarter totaled $30.4 million, down 54% from $66 million in the year-ago quarter.
SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Financial Performance
SolarEdge had $1,048.1 million of cash and cash equivalents as of Sep 30, 2020, up from $233.9 million at the end of 2019.
Cash flow from operating activities amounted to $195.4 million at the end of third-quarter 2020, up from $175.9 million a year ago.
Long-term liabilities were $863.7 million at the end of the third quarter compared with $246.2 million as of Dec 31, 2019.
Q4 Guidance
For fourth-quarter 2020, SolarEdge expects revenues of $345-$365 million compared with the previous guidance range of $325-$350 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $400.8 million, higher than the company’s guidance range.
Additionally, revenues from solar products in the third quarter are projected to be $320-$335 million.
While the company’s non-GAAP gross margin is expected to be 32-34%, gross margin from the sale of solar products is anticipated to be 34-36%.
Zacks Rank
SolarEdge currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Recent Solar Releases
Enphase Energy (ENPH - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of 30 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 24 cents by 25%.
First Solar (FSLR - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of $1.45 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 60 cents by 141.7%.
SunPower Corp. (SPWR - Free Report) incurred an adjusted loss of 4 cents per share in third-quarter 2020, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 5 cents.
Image: Bigstock
