This is a big week for earnings with over 1500 companies expected to report.
Amidst that huge contingent is a lot of the hot growth companies, especially the work-from-home and staycation type companies that have cashed in on the changes in consumer behavior during the coronavirus pandemic.
A lot of them are in niche areas like online dating.
They’ve all rallied out of their coronavirus sell-offs and are up year-to-date.
This Week’s 5 Fun Earnings Charts
1. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG - Free Report) has beat 3 quarters in a row. Shares have broken out to new 5-year highs in 2020 and are up 46% year-to-date. But they’re still attractively priced with a forward P/E of 19. Scotts is considered a “cannabis” stock because it sells products that cannabis growers use. But it’s also in lawn care, pest control and gardening, three hot areas as consumers stay-at-home during the pandemic.
2. The Wendy’s Company (WEN - Free Report) has beat 2 out of the last 4 quarters. It has staged a huge rally off its spring coronavirus lows and has busted back out to new 5-year highs. Will another beat push the shares even higher?
3. QUALCOMM (QCOM - Free Report) hasn’t missed since Zacks data began in 2017. That’s a nice earnings surprise streak. But shares have only busted out to new 5-year highs in 2020. They’re up 39% year-to-date and still trade with an attractive valuation of 18x forward earnings. Is QUALCOMM a hidden bargain?
4. MercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI - Free Report) is coming off a big beat last quarter. The online shopping and payment giant of Central and South America, is trading near 5-year highs, up 111% year-to-date. But with a P/E of 1449x, is it priced for perfection?
5. Match Group (MTCH - Free Report) has beat 2 out of the last 4 quarters. The owner of such sites as Plenty of Fish, Match.com and Tinder, it has seemingly cornered the market on online dating. Shares are up 67% year-to-date. Can they keep rallying from here as the second wave of the coronavirus hits?
