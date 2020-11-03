Back to top

Here's Why Alibaba Shares Sold Off Today

Read MoreHide Full Article

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba (BABA - Free Report) closed down 8.1% on Tuesday after Shanghai Stock Exchange officials suspended the mega IPO of Ant Group. Ant Group was founded by BABA co-founder Jack Ma and came from Alipay, BABA’s mobile and online payment platform.

Ant was set to be the world’s biggest IPO in a dual listing on the Shanghai and Hong Kong stock exchanges. The IPO would have generated at least $34 billion in proceeds and given Ant a market cap of $310 billion. But after a meeting with Chinese regulators and company executives, the Shanghai exchange said the offering might no longer meet listing requirements.

Ant’s IPO would have surpassed Saudi Aramco’s $29.4 billion IPO last year, while BABA would have been the third largest IPO.

BABA is still up over 34% year-to-date.

Legal Marijuana: An Investor’s Dream

Imagine getting in early on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $17.7 billion in 2019 to an expected $73.6 billion by 2027.

Although marijuana stocks did better as the pandemic took hold than the market as a whole, they’ve been pushed down. This is exactly the right time to get in on selected strong companies at a fraction of their value before COVID struck. Zacks’ Special Report, Marijuana Moneymakers, reveals 10 exciting tickers for urgent consideration.

Download Marijuana Moneymakers FREE >>

 


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) - free report >>

Published in

e-commerce stock-performance tech-stocks