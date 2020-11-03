We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Here's Why Alibaba Shares Sold Off Today
Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba (BABA - Free Report) closed down 8.1% on Tuesday after Shanghai Stock Exchange officials suspended the mega IPO of Ant Group. Ant Group was founded by BABA co-founder Jack Ma and came from Alipay, BABA’s mobile and online payment platform.
Ant was set to be the world’s biggest IPO in a dual listing on the Shanghai and Hong Kong stock exchanges. The IPO would have generated at least $34 billion in proceeds and given Ant a market cap of $310 billion. But after a meeting with Chinese regulators and company executives, the Shanghai exchange said the offering might no longer meet listing requirements.
Ant’s IPO would have surpassed Saudi Aramco’s $29.4 billion IPO last year, while BABA would have been the third largest IPO.
BABA is still up over 34% year-to-date.
