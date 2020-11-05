This is a big week for earnings with over 1500 companies expected to report.
Amidst that huge contingent is a lot of the hot growth companies, especially the work-from-home and staycation type companies that have cashed in on the changes in consumer behavior during the coronavirus pandemic.
Many of them are also popular with the traders on the Robinhood app.
These are the stocks that everyone is watching and talking about.
But just because they’re popular, does that mean they have good earnings charts too?
5 Earnings Charts of Popular Robinhood Stocks
1. Alibaba (BABA - Free Report) has beat 8 quarters in a row which is a nice earnings streak. Shares are up 39% year-to-date and are near 5-year highs. It’s trading with a forward P/E of 33. Compared to some competitors, is Alibaba’s shares on sale?
2. Yeti Holdings (YETI - Free Report) hasn’t missed on earnings since it’s 2018 IPO. Impressive. Shares are up 47% year-to-date and trading near all-time highs. Is it too hot to handle?
3. Virgin Galactic (SPCE - Free Report) is coming off a miss last quarter yet shares are still up 56% year-to-date. The Zacks Consensus is looking for the company to lose $1.16 this year and $0.50 next year. But Robinhood traders don’t care. This space travel company is popular.
4. Square (SQ - Free Report) has a good earnings surprise track record with just one miss since Zacks data began in 2017. Shares are soaring, up 173% year-to-date and are now trading with a forward P/E of 300. Can it keep its momentum?
5. Peloton (PTON - Free Report) is coming off a big beat last quarter as consumers bought the Peloton bikes during the coronavirus pandemic. Shares are up 317% year-to-date. It’s been one of the big pandemic stock winners. Can it continue to rally from here?
These Stocks Are Poised to Soar Past the Pandemic
The COVID-19 outbreak has shifted consumer behavior dramatically, and a handful of high-tech companies have stepped up to keep America running. Right now, investors in these companies have a shot at serious profits. For example, Zoom jumped 108.5% in less than 4 months while most other stocks were sinking.
Our research shows that 5 cutting-edge stocks could skyrocket from the exponential increase in demand for “stay at home” technologies. This could be one of the biggest buying opportunities of this decade, especially for those who get in early.
See the 5 high-tech stocks now>>
5 Earnings Charts of Popular Robinhood Stocks
This is a big week for earnings with over 1500 companies expected to report.
Amidst that huge contingent is a lot of the hot growth companies, especially the work-from-home and staycation type companies that have cashed in on the changes in consumer behavior during the coronavirus pandemic.
Many of them are also popular with the traders on the Robinhood app.
These are the stocks that everyone is watching and talking about.
But just because they’re popular, does that mean they have good earnings charts too?
5 Earnings Charts of Popular Robinhood Stocks
1. Alibaba (BABA - Free Report) has beat 8 quarters in a row which is a nice earnings streak. Shares are up 39% year-to-date and are near 5-year highs. It’s trading with a forward P/E of 33. Compared to some competitors, is Alibaba’s shares on sale?
2. Yeti Holdings (YETI - Free Report) hasn’t missed on earnings since it’s 2018 IPO. Impressive. Shares are up 47% year-to-date and trading near all-time highs. Is it too hot to handle?
3. Virgin Galactic (SPCE - Free Report) is coming off a miss last quarter yet shares are still up 56% year-to-date. The Zacks Consensus is looking for the company to lose $1.16 this year and $0.50 next year. But Robinhood traders don’t care. This space travel company is popular.
4. Square (SQ - Free Report) has a good earnings surprise track record with just one miss since Zacks data began in 2017. Shares are soaring, up 173% year-to-date and are now trading with a forward P/E of 300. Can it keep its momentum?
5. Peloton (PTON - Free Report) is coming off a big beat last quarter as consumers bought the Peloton bikes during the coronavirus pandemic. Shares are up 317% year-to-date. It’s been one of the big pandemic stock winners. Can it continue to rally from here?
These Stocks Are Poised to Soar Past the Pandemic
The COVID-19 outbreak has shifted consumer behavior dramatically, and a handful of high-tech companies have stepped up to keep America running. Right now, investors in these companies have a shot at serious profits. For example, Zoom jumped 108.5% in less than 4 months while most other stocks were sinking.
Our research shows that 5 cutting-edge stocks could skyrocket from the exponential increase in demand for “stay at home” technologies. This could be one of the biggest buying opportunities of this decade, especially for those who get in early.
See the 5 high-tech stocks now>>