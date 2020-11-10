Markets Rejoice Pfizer (PFE) Vaccine News

The Dow Jones finished up nearly 3% on the day, led by the Covid-19 vaccine candidate news from Dow component Pfizer (. However, the index closed under half its session highs today; what had promised to be a record performance to kick off the week had to settle for merely “very good.” For the month of November thus far, the Dow has already climbed more than 10%. The S&P 500 was up a more modest 41 points, +1.17%, while the Nasdaq sold off 181 points, of -1.53%. PFE Quick Quote PFE - Free Report) Not only Pfizer, +8%, and its vaccine partner BioNTech (, +15% today, put pent-up buying really came to pandemic-tamped companies like BNTX Quick Quote BNTX - Free Report) Carnival Cruise Lines ( and CCL Quick Quote CCL - Free Report) Expedia (, up 39% and 25% on the day, respectively. Even oil companies did well as investors look forward to a return to our dynamic, traveling economy, with EXPE Quick Quote EXPE - Free Report) ConocoPhillips ( up 14.5% today, and Permian Basin-driller COP Quick Quote COP - Free Report) Diamondback Energy (up a whopping 31%, coming as this does a week after its earnings beat and new dividend payout. FANG Quick Quote FANG - Free Report) But for every Disney ( up 12% today, there’s a DIS Quick Quote DIS - Free Report) Zoom Video (down 17%. ZM Quick Quote ZM - Free Report) Netflix ( and NFLX Quick Quote NFLX - Free Report) Facebook (are also down on this quick flip into cyclicals and out of “stay at home” tech. The Tech industry overall — carrying the majority of the gains through 2020 to this point — was down 0.73% Monday, helping lead the Nasdaq’s close in the red. FB Quick Quote FB - Free Report) We expect some of this initial exuberance to temper over time. After all, just because we may finally get to spend more time out on the town in the foreseeable future doesn’t mean Netflix or Facebook are going to be all that negatively impacted. American Express ( is up 22% on expected renewed consumer activity, but AXP Quick Quote AXP - Free Report) Bank of America ( also grew 14% on the day, which might seem a bit of a stretch based on the same narrative. BAC Quick Quote BAC - Free Report) The fact of the matter is, the stock market retains its presence as a future economic indicator, but the here and now remains a very serious second-wave pandemic situation. More than 10 million Americans have now reportedly contracted Covid-19, growing at an alarming rate of more than 100K per day, with an all-time high 128K new cases on Saturday alone. Yes, the vaccine will bring us a long way back, and treatments and care have done a better job helping patients recover, but the distances we need to travel back keep getting longer and longer. Questions or comments about this article and/or its author? Click here>> Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases. Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +50%, +83% and +164% in as little as 2 months. The stocks in this report could perform even better.
Markets Rejoice Pfizer (PFE) Vaccine News
The Dow Jones finished up nearly 3% on the day, led by the Covid-19 vaccine candidate news from Dow component Pfizer (PFE - Free Report) . However, the index closed under half its session highs today; what had promised to be a record performance to kick off the week had to settle for merely “very good.” For the month of November thus far, the Dow has already climbed more than 10%. The S&P 500 was up a more modest 41 points, +1.17%, while the Nasdaq sold off 181 points, of -1.53%.
Not only Pfizer, +8%, and its vaccine partner BioNTech (BNTX - Free Report) , +15% today, put pent-up buying really came to pandemic-tamped companies like Carnival Cruise Lines (CCL - Free Report) and Expedia (EXPE - Free Report) , up 39% and 25% on the day, respectively. Even oil companies did well as investors look forward to a return to our dynamic, traveling economy, with ConocoPhillips (COP - Free Report) up 14.5% today, and Permian Basin-driller Diamondback Energy (FANG - Free Report) up a whopping 31%, coming as this does a week after its earnings beat and new dividend payout.
But for every Disney (DIS - Free Report) up 12% today, there’s a Zoom Video (ZM - Free Report) down 17%. Netflix (NFLX - Free Report) and Facebook (FB - Free Report) are also down on this quick flip into cyclicals and out of “stay at home” tech. The Tech industry overall — carrying the majority of the gains through 2020 to this point — was down 0.73% Monday, helping lead the Nasdaq’s close in the red.
We expect some of this initial exuberance to temper over time. After all, just because we may finally get to spend more time out on the town in the foreseeable future doesn’t mean Netflix or Facebook are going to be all that negatively impacted. American Express (AXP - Free Report) is up 22% on expected renewed consumer activity, but Bank of America (BAC - Free Report) also grew 14% on the day, which might seem a bit of a stretch based on the same narrative.
The fact of the matter is, the stock market retains its presence as a future economic indicator, but the here and now remains a very serious second-wave pandemic situation. More than 10 million Americans have now reportedly contracted Covid-19, growing at an alarming rate of more than 100K per day, with an all-time high 128K new cases on Saturday alone. Yes, the vaccine will bring us a long way back, and treatments and care have done a better job helping patients recover, but the distances we need to travel back keep getting longer and longer.
