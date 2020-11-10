We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
New Strong Sell Stocks for November 10th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Sabre Corporation (SABR - Free Report) provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.7% downward over the last 30 days.
Valero Energy Corporation (VLO - Free Report) manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 23.5% downward over the last 30 days.
Banco de Chile (BCH - Free Report) provides banking and financial products and services to customers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.1% downward over the last 30 days.
Genesis Energy, L.P. (GEL - Free Report) operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 15.7% downward over the last 30 days.
Lincoln National Corporation (LNC - Free Report) operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 25.1% downward over the last 30 days.
