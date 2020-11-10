Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for November 10th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Sabre Corporation (SABR - Free Report) provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Valero Energy Corporation (VLO - Free Report) manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 23.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Banco de Chile (BCH - Free Report) provides banking and financial products and services to customers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Genesis Energy, L.P. (GEL - Free Report) operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 15.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Lincoln National Corporation (LNC - Free Report) operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 25.1% downward over the last 30 days.

