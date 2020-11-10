Hain Celestial (HAIN) Q1 Earnings Top Estimates, Sales Up Y/Y

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. ( HAIN Quick Quote HAIN - Free Report) reported first-quarter fiscal 2021 results, with the top and the bottom line exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate as well as improving year over year. Results were fueled by strong performance across the North America and the International units. Management is particularly impressed with the strong margin growth witnessed in the quarter. Moreover, management believes that despite the challenges surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, the company is well positioned to keep growing. In fact it expects sustained growth in margins in the second quarter as well as in fiscal 2021. This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock has risen 19.2% in a year compared with the industry’s growth of 0.5%. Quarter in Detail
For the second quarter of fiscal 2021, management anticipates net sales to grow in mid-single digit, at cc after excluding divestitures and discontinued brands. Further, it expects gross margin to rise considerably in the quarter and anticipates higher adjusted EBITDA.
Image: Bigstock
The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. Quote
Looking for Solid Food Stocks? Check These
United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI - Free Report) , which currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 4.8%, on average.. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Campbell Soup Company (CPB - Free Report) , with a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has a long-term earnings growth rate of 1.4%.
Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW - Free Report) , with a Zacks Rank #2, has a long-term earnings growth rate of 7%.
