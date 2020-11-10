HCI Group (HCI) Q3 Loss Wider Than Expected, Revenues Beat

HCI Group, Inc. ( HCI Quick Quote HCI - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2020 operating loss per share of $1.42 per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.17. Also, the bottom line compared unfavorable with the year-ago earnings of 67 cents per share. Though premiums improved, lower investment income and higher expenses offset the upside. HCI Group, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise Behind the Headlines
Gross premiums written increased 19.6% year over year to $116.5 million, driven by growth of Homeowners Choice as well as the continued growth of TypTap Insurance Company.
In-force premiums for TypTap as of Sep 30, 2020 were $87.1 million, up from $40.1 million as of Sep 30, 2019. Operating revenues of $104 million nearly doubled year over year. Higher net premiums earned and policy fee income resulted in the upside. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.6% Net investment income dropped 50% year over year to $1.8 million, attributable to lower interest income from fixed-maturity securities and cash equivalent instruments. Total expense of $82.5 million increased 57.8% year over year due to higher losses and loss adjustment expenses, policy acquisition and other underwriting expenses, general and administrative personnel expenses and other operating expense. Losses and loss adjustment expenses increased attributable to increase in gross premiums earned and loss reserves for Hurricane Sally, offset by lower adverse development. Policy acquisition and other underwriting expenses increased attributable to growth in gross premiums earned. Financial Update
HCI Group exited the third quarter with total investments of $238.7 million, down 30.1% from 2019 end. Cash and cash equivalents totaled $410.7 million, up 79.2% from 2019 end.
Long-term debt of $155.7 million was down 49% from 2019 end. Debt-to-capital was 45% at quarter end, improving from 48% at 2019 end. HCI Group exited the third quarter with total shareholders’ equity of $199.7 billion, up 7.6% from 2019 end. Book value per share increased to $25.63, up from $23.90 at 2019 end. Zacks Rank
HCI Group currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).
Among other players from the insurance industry, which have already reported third-quarter earnings,
The Travelers Companies ( TRV Quick Quote TRV - Free Report) , RLI Corp. ( RLI Quick Quote RLI - Free Report) and The Progressive Corporation ( PGR Quick Quote PGR - Free Report) outpaced the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. Biggest Tech Breakthrough in a Generation
