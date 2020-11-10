We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Is Himax Technologies (HIMX) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Himax Technologies (HIMX - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Himax Technologies is one of 615 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #7 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. HIMX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HIMX's full-year earnings has moved 30% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the most recent data, HIMX has returned 47.37% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 30.45% on average. This means that Himax Technologies is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
To break things down more, HIMX belongs to the Electronics - Semiconductors industry, a group that includes 36 individual companies and currently sits at #70 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 36.67% so far this year, meaning that HIMX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to HIMX as it looks to continue its solid performance.