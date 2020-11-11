We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Top Stock Picks for Week of November 9, 2020
Newmont Corporation (NEM - Free Report) , is one of the world's largest producers of gold with several active mines in Nevada, Peru, Australia and Ghana.Adjusted earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Newmont's shares have gained by double digits in the past year, outperforming the industry's rise. Newmont is making notable progress with its growth projects. The company is likely to gain from a number of projects including the Tanami expansion, Subika Underground and Ahafo mill expansion. Moreover, the merger with Goldcorp is expected to be value-accretive to its cash flow and generate significant synergies. Global uncertainties over the coronavirus pandemic and geopolitical tensions have also contributed to the gain in gold prices. Higher gold prices are expected to continue boosting the company’s earnings amid market volatility and economic uncertainties. Moreover, the company is making progress with efficiency improvement programs. Efforts to lower debt level also bode well.
Whirlpool Corporation (WHR - Free Report) , is one of the largest manufacturers of home appliances in the world. Shares of Whirlpool have outpaced the industry year to date driven by robust earnings surprise trend, which continued in third-quarter 2020. It reported earnings beat for the ninth straight quarter in third quarter. Moreover, earnings and sales improved year over year. Earnings growth was backed by exceptional execution of go-to-market and cost takeout endeavors. Growth in Latin America and EMEA aided sales. It is also poised to gain from strong demand for home appliances and kitchen products. Management revised its sales view and reinstated earnings per share guidance for 2020. It is likely to generate more than $500 million of net cost takeout through its COVID-19 response plan. Whirlpool looks financially stable amid the coronavirus pandemic with no current maturities of long-term debt and enough cash and cash equivalents to meet any obligations.
