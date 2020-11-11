Back to top

Invesco (IVZ) October AUM Dips on Unfavorable Markets, Outflows

Invesco (IVZ - Free Report) has announced assets under management (AUM) for October 2020. The company’s preliminary month-end AUM of $1,206.5 billion represents an 1% decrease from the prior month.

This was largely due to unfavorable market returns, which lowered the company’s AUM by $10 billion. Further, Invesco witnessed total net outflows of $2.3 billion during the month.

Nevertheless, FX increased AUM by $0.8 billion. Also, Invesco recorded net long-term inflows of $2.5 billion in October, while non-management fee earning net inflows were $2.5 billion.

Invesco’s preliminary average total AUM for the quarter through Oct 31 was $1,235.5 billion and preliminary average active AUM summed $907.4 billion.

At the end of the reported month, the company’s Equity AUM slid 1.8% from the prior month to $582 billion. Also, Money Market AUM decreased 6.2% to $102.5 billion. Alternatives AUM declined 0.6% sequentially to $170.9 billion.

However, Fixed Income AUM of $282.9 billion rose 2.4% from September-end. Further, Balanced AUM for October was $68.2 billion, up slightly sequentially.

Invesco’s global presence and solid AUM balance augur well for its prospects. Nonetheless, lower interest rates and a tough operating backdrop are key near-term concerns.

Shares of Invesco have declined 19.2% so far this year against 6.3% rally of the industry it belongs to.



Currently, Invesco carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Performance of Other Asset Managers

Cohen & Steers (CNS - Free Report) reported preliminary AUM of $71.3 billion as of Oct 31, 2020, which increased 1% from the prior-month level. Net inflows of $2 billion were partially offset by market depreciation of $1.1 billion and distributions of $219 million.

Franklin Resources (BEN - Free Report) announced preliminary AUM by its subsidiaries of $1.39 trillion for October 2020. Results displayed a 1.9% fall from the $1.42 trillion recorded as of Sep 30, 2020.

T. Rowe Price Group (TROW - Free Report) is likely to come out with October AUM numbers in the coming days.

