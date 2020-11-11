Back to top

Company News for Nov 11, 2020

  • Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI - Free Report) jumped 9.1% after the company reported fiscal fourth-quarter 2020 earnings $2.24 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.76.
  • CyberArk Software Ltd.’s (CYBR - Free Report) shares plummeted 9.4% after the company reported third-quarter earnings results, wherein its revenues of $106.6 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $112.5 million.
  • Shares of TC PipeLines, LP (TCP - Free Report) increased 3.7% after the company reported third-quarter earnings of $0.90 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.72.
  • GasLog Partners LP’s (GLOP - Free Report) plunged 31% after the company reported third-quarter earnings of $0.11 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.12

