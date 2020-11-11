We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Merck's (MRK) Keytruda Combo Meets Goal in Kidney Cancer Study
Merck (MRK - Free Report) and partner Eisai (ESALY - Free Report) announced positive top-line data from a pivotal phase III study evaluating a combination of Merck’s anti-PD-1 therapy, Keytruda,plus Eisai’s multiple receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor Lenvima for the first-line treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC),a kind of kidney cancer.
Shares of the company have decreased 8.7% year to date against the industry’s 3.4% growth.
The results from the KEYNOTE-581/CLEAR (Study 307) study showedthat Keytruda plus Lenvima demonstrated statistically significant improvement in progression-free survival (PFS), overall survival (OS) and objective response rate (ORR) versus Pfizer’s (PFE - Free Report) RCC drug, Sutent (sunitinib), in the intention-to-treat (ITT) study population.
Additionally, Lenvimaplus everolimus met the study’s primary endpoint of PFS and a key secondary endpoint of ORR, demonstrating a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in both metrics versus the sunitinib combination in the ITT study population.
Merck and Eisai plan to submit marketing authorization applications based on these results and thus, the companies will discuss these data with regulatory authorities worldwide.
The companies are also continuing to study the Keytruda plus Lenvima combination through the LEAP (LEnvatinib and Pembrolizumab) clinical program across 19 studies in 13 different tumor types.
Keytruda is already approved for use in 30 indications across several different tumor types in the United States.
