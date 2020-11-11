Amdocs (DOX) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y

Amdocs Limited ( DOX Quick Quote DOX - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 non-GAAP earnings of $1.23 per share that beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.4% and increased 13.9% year over year. Revenues of $1.05 billion also surpassed the consensus mark by 1.8% and were up 2.2% year over year. At constant currency (cc), revenues increased 1.8%. Quarterly Details
North America revenues (64.7% of total revenues) grew 5.8% year over year to $681.6 million in the reported quarter. Moreover, Europe revenues (15.7% of total revenues) of $165.3 million increased 5.9% year over year.
However, Rest of the World revenues (19.6% of total revenues) declined 10.4% year over year to $206 million. Managed services revenues (58% of total revenues) climbed 4.7% year over year to $610.5 million.
The company ended the quarter with a 12-month backlog of $3.62 billion, up 3.7% year over year.
Meanwhile, research & development expenses as percentage of revenues increased 40 basis points (bps) on a year-over-year basis to 7.1%. However, selling, general & administrative expenses as percentage of revenues decreased 220 bps year over year to 9.7%. Operating margin contracted 10 bps year over year to 17.2%. Balance Sheet and Cash Flow
Amdocs had cash and cash equivalents of $983.9 million as of Sep 30, 2020, up from $1.19 billion on Jun 30, 2020.
Cash flow from operating activities was $204.7 million, up from $186.7 million recorded in the previous quarter and $213.6 million in the year-ago quarter. Free cash flow was $145.1 million compared with the previous quarter’s $145.4 million and $179.3 million reported in the year-ago quarter. During fiscal fourth quarter, the company repurchased shares worth $91 million. Amdocs’ board of directors approved the payment of a quarterly dividend of $0.3275 per share. The dividends will be paid out on Jan 22, 2021. Amdocs’ board also approved a 10% increase in quarterly cash dividend payment to 36 cents per share. Key Developments
Amdocs completed the acquisition of Openet during the reported quarter. The company also won a contract from
AT&T ( T Quick Quote T - Free Report) which selected Openet’s 5G solution to quickly launch and monetize new 5G services on the cloud. Moreover, it signed a new multi-year strategic agreement with Amazon’s ( AMZN Quick Quote AMZN - Free Report) cloud arm AWS to bring its cloud-native BSS offerings and wide range of services to jointly address the rapidly growing cloud market. Moreover, Amdocs announced the divestiture of OpenMarket for approximately $300 million cash with Infobip. Guidance
For the first quarter of fiscal 2021, revenues are expected between $1.055 billion and $1.095 billion.
Non-GAAP earnings are projected to be $1.09-$1.15 per share. Amdocs expects fiscal 2021 revenues to grow between 4% and 8% year over year. At cc, revenues are expected to grow in the 3.5-7.5% range. Openet is expected to contribute 1.5% growth, while favorable forex is likely to add 0.5%. Adjusted earnings are estimated to grow between 5% and 9%. The company expects free cash flow to be roughly $470 million. Zacks Rank & A Key Pick
Amdocs currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
