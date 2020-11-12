We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
TransDigm (TDG) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Fall Y/Y
TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings of $2.89 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.90 by 52.1%. However, the bottom line plunged 48.6% from $5.62 reported in the year-ago quarter.
Barring one-time items, the company reported GAAP earnings of $1.76 per share compared with $4.08 in the year-ago quarter.
Sales
Net sales amounted to $1,173 million, reflecting a decline of 23.9% from $1,541 million in the prior-year quarter. The reported figure, however, outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,096 million by 7%. Meanwhile, organic sales dropped 13.8%.
Operating Results
The company reported a net income of $101 million from continuing operations in the quarter compared with the net income of $317 million in the comparable quarter a year ago.
The effective tax rate for fiscal 2020 was 11.7% compared to 20.9% for fiscal 2019.
Financial Position
TransDigm ended the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 with cash and cash equivalents of $4,717 million, up from $1,467 million as of Sep 30, 2019.
At the end of the reported quarter, the company’s long-term debt was $19.38 billion, up from $16.47 billion as of Sep 30, 2019.
Cash from operating activities amounted to $1,213 million as of Sep 30, 2020, compared with $1,015 million as of Sep 30, 2019.
Fiscal 2020 Outlook
Given the considerable uncertainty concerning the extent and duration of business disruptions related to the COVID-19 pandemic and how it will impact operations, TransDigm kept its previously provided fiscal 2020 guidance suspended.
Zacks Rank
TransDigm currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
