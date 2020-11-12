We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Allegiant Travel (ALGT) Posts Dismal October Traffic Data
Air-travel demand continues to trend far below the year-ago levels despite showing signs of recent recovery. Due to this downside, Allegiant Travel Company’s (ALGT - Free Report) traffic, measured in revenue passenger miles, decreased 29% year over year in October for scheduled service.
To compensate for the year-over-year weakness in demand, this Las Vegas, NV-based carrier is trimming capacity. Consequently, last month, capacity (measured in available seat miles) contracted 6.4%. With traffic declining more than the extent of capacity reduction, load factor (% of seats filled by passengers) fell 20 points year over year to 63.1%. Allegiant Travel’s monthly departures for scheduled service dropped 9.5%.
Moreover, the number of passengers transported by Allegiant Travel in October for scheduled service plunged 30.1%. For the total system (scheduled service and fixed fee contract) passengers transported decreased 30.8% year over year due to coronavirus woes. Moreover, the systemwide average fuel price per gallon in the month was estimated to be $1.29 per gallon.
Due to pandemic crisis, shares of Allegiant Travel have dropped 11.2% since the beginning of March compared with the industry’s 9.7% fall.
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Allegiant Travel carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), currently. Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Transportation sector are FedEx Corporation (FDX - Free Report) , Landstar System (LSTR - Free Report) and Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD - Free Report) . While FedEx sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), both Landstar and Expeditors carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), presently. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Shares of FedEx, Landstar and Expeditors have gained 77.1%, 14% and 13.6% so far this year, respectively.
