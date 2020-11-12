We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Discover the best free resources on Zacks.com
Why Pinduoduo (PDD) Soared 20% on Thursday
Shares of Pinduoduo (PDD - Free Report) jumped 20% in midday trading after reporting a surprise adjusted profit and revenue growth in the company’s fiscal third quarter. At the close, PDD was up 20.4% to $134.21 per share. PDD has more than quadrupled from its mid-March 52-week low of above $30
Revenue jumped 89% year-over-year while adjusted profit of 0.33 yuan per American depository share beat analyst estimates. Chief Executive Lei Chen said that user engagement played a big part in the company’s strong third quarter performance—monthly active users increased by 50% to 634.4 million and active buyers hit 536.3 million, up 36% year-over-year.
Pinduoduo is a Shanghai-based e-commerce platform, and is the second-largest online marketplace in China behind Alibaba BABA.
