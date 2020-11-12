Back to top

Why Pinduoduo (PDD) Soared 20% on Thursday

Shares of Pinduoduo (PDD - Free Report) jumped 20% in midday trading after reporting a surprise adjusted profit and revenue growth in the company’s fiscal third quarter. At the close, PDD was up 20.4% to $134.21 per share. PDD has more than quadrupled from its mid-March 52-week low of above $30

Revenue jumped 89% year-over-year while adjusted profit of 0.33 yuan per American depository share beat analyst estimates. Chief Executive Lei Chen said that user engagement played a big part in the company’s strong third quarter performance—monthly active users increased by 50% to 634.4 million and active buyers hit 536.3 million, up 36% year-over-year.

Pinduoduo is a Shanghai-based e-commerce platform, and is the second-largest online marketplace in China behind Alibaba BABA.

