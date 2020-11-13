Back to top

Suburban Propane Partners (SPH) in Focus: Stock Moves 5.5% Higher

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (SPH - Free Report) was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise nearly 6% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This stock, which remained volatile and traded within the range of $15.01–$18.10 in the past one-month time frame, witnessed a sharp increase yesterday.

The upmove came after the company's fiscal fourth quarter earnings trumped estimates.

The company has seen one positive estimate revision in the past few weeks, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved higher over the past few weeks, suggesting that more solid trading could be ahead for Suburban Propane Partners. So, make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

Suburban Propane Partners currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.

A better-ranked stock in the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing - Master Limited Partnerships industry is Sprague Resources LP (SRLP - Free Report) , which currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

