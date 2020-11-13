Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Nov 13, 2020

Read MoreHide Full Article
  • Shares of Nice Ltd. (NICE - Free Report) gained 1.5% after the company reported third quarter earnings of $1.41 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.39.
  • Suburban Propane Partners, L.P.’s (SPH - Free Report) shares jumped 5.5% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 loss of $0.66 per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.78.
  • Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Company (EPC - Free Report) rallied 4.6% after the company delivered fiscal fourth-quarter 2020 earnings of $0.59 per share, topping the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.57.
  • Energizer Holdings, Inc.’s (ENR - Free Report) shares plummeted 14.8% after the company fiscal fourth-quarter 2020 earnings of $0.59 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.80.

In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Energizer Holdings, Inc. (ENR) - free report >>

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (SPH) - free report >>

Nice Ltd. (NICE) - free report >>

Edgewell Personal Care Company (EPC) - free report >>

Published in

consumer-staples internet oil-energy