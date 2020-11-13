We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Sell Stocks for November 13th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (APT - Free Report) engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a line of disposable protective apparel and infection control, and building supply products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.3% downward over the last 30 days.
Capstone Turbine Corporation (CPST - Free Report) develops, designs, assembles and sells Capstone MicroTurbines. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.7% downward over the last 30 days.
Griffon Corporation (GFF - Free Report) engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.2% downward over the last 30 days.
Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (HBB - Free Report) is a designer, marketer and distributor of branded electric household and specialty housewares appliances, as well as commercial products for restaurants, bars and hotels. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 13.6% downward over the last 30 days.
Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (KLDO - Free Report) is a clinical-stage healthcare company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.9% downward over the last 30 days.
