We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNM) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNM - Free Report) closed at $12.01, marking a +0.5% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.36% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.37%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.02%.
Heading into today, shares of the cancer drug developer had gained 3.02% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's gain of 0.02% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.23% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from ATNM as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.46, up 61.67% from the prior-year quarter.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for ATNM. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 8.45% higher. ATNM currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 184, which puts it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow ATNM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.