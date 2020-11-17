We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Sell Stocks for November 16th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
The Walt Disney Company (DIS - Free Report) operates as an entertainment company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.1% downward over the last 30 days.
Arvinas, Inc. (ARVN - Free Report) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.2% downward over the last 30 days.
Coherent, Inc. (COHR - Free Report) provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.1% downward over the last 30 days.
Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU - Free Report) engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 23.5% downward over the last 30 days.
Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS - Free Report) is a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 13.6% downward over the last 30 days.
