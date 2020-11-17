Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for November 16th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

The Walt Disney Company (DIS - Free Report) operates as an entertainment company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Arvinas, Inc. (ARVN - Free Report) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.2% downward over the last 30 days.

Coherent, Inc. (COHR - Free Report) provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU - Free Report) engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 23.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS - Free Report) is a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 13.6% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


medical oil-energy tech-stocks