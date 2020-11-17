We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Humana (HUM) Joins Envision for Better Healthcare in Florida
Humana Inc. (HUM - Free Report) recently inked a deal with Envision Healthcare to offer access to the in-network healthcare provided by Envision clinicians to its commercial, Medicare and Medicaid members in Florida.
Envision Healthcare is a leading national medical group that provides physician and advanced practice provider services. This multiyear deal expands the relationship that both companies already share.
With an access to more than 6,000 Envision clinicians in Florida with specialization in anesthesia, emergency medicine, radiology, neonatology, trauma, surgical, etc., members in this area are expected to get better health outcomes.
Envision Heathcare is committed to providing pocket-friendly and enriched medical care by collaborating with various healthcare partners. The deal looks similar to the agreement between Envision Healthcare and Cigna Corporation (CI - Free Report) , which took place in October.
Coming back to Humana, this is not the first time that this health insurance giant made efforts to strengthen its presence and aided people with enhanced quality of healthcare. However, the strategy seems aptly timed to widen the company’s presence when healthcare is the need of the hour among most communities across the world.
Other Recent Activities
There is a host of initiatives that the company took recently. It tied up with Prime Healthcare to deliver in-network access to most area Humana Medicare Advantage and commercial plan members at two Prime Healthcare hospitals in Kansas. It also signed a five-year pact with the state of New York’s leading healthcare provider Northwell Health that will unveil an array of services and products in the New York metropolitan region.
It is also boosting health plan options for individuals eligible for Medicare in Massachusetts by offering its Humana Medicare Advantage health plans in the state for the first time.
With solid alliances, this lead insurance giant is well-poised for growth.
Zacks Rank and Price Performance
Shares of this currently Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) company have risen 29.6% in a year compared with the industry’s growth of 19.1%.
Other companies in the same space, such as Centene Corp. CNC and Anthem Inc. (ANTM - Free Report) have also rallied 16.3%, and 13.3%, respectively, in the same time frame.
