SmileDirectClub (SDC) in Focus: Stock Moves 5.8% Higher
SmileDirectClub, Inc. (SDC - Free Report) was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise nearly 6% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This stock, which remained volatile and traded within the range of $8.90 –$12.11 in the past one-month time frame, witnessed a sharp increase yesterday.
The company has seen no changes when it comes to estimate revision over the past few weeks, while the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also remained unchanged. The recent price action is encouraging though, so make sure to keep a close watch on this firm in the near future.
SmileDirectClub currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.
Investors interested in the Medical - Dental Supplies industry may consider Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH - Free Report) , which has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
