Has Meridian Bioscience (VIVO) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?
The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Meridian Bioscience (VIVO - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.
Meridian Bioscience is one of 929 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. VIVO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for VIVO's full-year earnings has moved 22.73% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the most recent data, VIVO has returned 84.75% so far this year. At the same time, Medical stocks have gained an average of 3.09%. As we can see, Meridian Bioscience is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
To break things down more, VIVO belongs to the Medical - Products industry, a group that includes 79 individual companies and currently sits at #121 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 4.97% so far this year, meaning that VIVO is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track VIVO. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.