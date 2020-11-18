Back to top

Company News for Nov 18, 2020

  • Tesla Inc.'s (TSLA - Free Report) shares jumped 8.2% after the S&P Dow Jones Indices announced that the company will enter the S&P 500 Index effective Dec 21.
  • Shares of Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN - Free Report) rose 0.2% after the company unveiled an online pharmacy in the United States.
  • Kohl's Corp.'s (KSS - Free Report) shares soared 12% after posting third-quarter fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $0.01, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss per share of $0.43.
  • Shares of Aramark (ARMK - Free Report) fell 1.1% after reporting fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 loss per share of $0.35, wider-than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss per share of $0.31.
     

