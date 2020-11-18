We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Is Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS) Outperforming Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?
Investors focused on the Consumer Staples space have likely heard of Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Staples sector should help us answer this question.
Nu Skin Enterprises is one of 175 individual stocks in the Consumer Staples sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. NUS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for NUS's full-year earnings has moved 12.91% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
According to our latest data, NUS has moved about 29.31% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Consumer Staples sector has returned an average of 1.21% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Nu Skin Enterprises is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Looking more specifically, NUS belongs to the Cosmetics industry, which includes 13 individual stocks and currently sits at #121 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 14.76% so far this year, so NUS is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
NUS will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.