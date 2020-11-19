We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Big Lots (BIG) Stock Moves -0.51%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Big Lots (BIG - Free Report) closed at $48.55, marking a -0.51% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.16%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.16%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.82%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the discount retailer had lost 8.18% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 1.88% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.87% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from BIG as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, BIG is projected to report earnings of $0.65 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 461.11%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.35 billion, up 15.65% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.73 per share and revenue of $6.16 billion. These totals would mark changes of +110.63% and +15.75%, respectively, from last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for BIG should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. BIG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note BIG's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 6.32. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.4.
Investors should also note that BIG has a PEG ratio of 1.4 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Retail - Discount Stores industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.1 as of yesterday's close.
The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 115, putting it in the top 46% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.