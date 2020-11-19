We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
S&P Global's (SPGI) Division Unveils Energy Transition Dataset
S&P Global Inc.’s (SPGI - Free Report) division S&P Global Market Intelligence yesterday announced the launch of an energy transition dataset that includes hourly price forecasts for power plant hubs.
As part of Market Intelligence’s Power Forecast series, the dataset integrates its insights such as project mapping, Independent System Operator market prices, transmission lines’ routes, battery storage projects and state-level renewable portfolio standards.
It is aimed at equipping market participants such as oil majors, gas companies, merchant generators and electric utilities with enhanced forecasting and analysis. These include estimation of the economics of wind and/or solar plant output fluctuation pattern by time of day, fetching insights about locations that have higher probability of benefiting from addition of battery storage, adding hourly and daily price prediction insights to models and templates, performance spread option valuation for supporting investment, market analysis, mergers and acquisitions, and for matching renewable energy generation and prices to time of availability.
"Having deep on-the-ground differentiated insights provides a unique view into the broader market trends, such as whether a region is more suited to a particular technology and where the investments will likely flow," said Steve Piper, research director for Energy at S&P Global Market Intelligence.
Notably, shares of S&P Global gained 27.5% over the past year, significantly outperforming the 6.4% rally of the industry it belongs to.
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
Currently, S&P Global carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Few better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Business Services sector are Republic Services (RSG - Free Report) , Gartner (IT - Free Report) and Insperity (NSP - Free Report) , each carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1(Strong Buy) Rank stocks here.
Long-term earnings (three to five years) growth rate for Republic Services, Gartner and Insperity is estimated at 9.4%, 13.5% and 15%, respectively.
