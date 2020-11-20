Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Is Harley-Davidson (HOG) Stock a Solid Choice Right Now?

Read MoreHide Full Article

One stock that might be an intriguing choice for investors right now is Harley-Davidson, Inc. (HOG - Free Report) . This is because this security in the Automotive - Domestic space is seeing solid earnings estimate revision activity, and is in great company from a Zacks Industry Rank perspective.

This is important because, often times, a rising tide will lift all boats in an industry, as there can be broad trends taking place in a segment that are boosting securities across the board. This is arguably taking place in the Automotive - Domestic space as it currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 25 out of more than 250 industries, suggesting it is well-positioned from this perspective, especially when compared to other segments out there.

Meanwhile, Harley-Davidson is actually looking pretty good on its own too. The firm has seen solid earnings estimate revision activity over the recent past, suggesting analysts are becoming a bit more bullish on the firm’s prospects in both the short and long term.

HarleyDavidson, Inc. Price and Consensus

HarleyDavidson, Inc. Price and Consensus

HarleyDavidson, Inc. price-consensus-chart | HarleyDavidson, Inc. Quote

In fact, over the past month, current quarter estimates have risen from 2 cents per share to 10 cents per share, while current year estimates have risen from 17 cents per share to 73 cents per share. This has helped HOG to earn a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), further underscoring the company’s solid position.You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

So, if you are looking for a decent pick in a strong industry, consider Harley-Davidson. Not only is its industry currently in the top third, but it is seeing solid estimate revisions as of late, suggesting it could be a very interesting choice for investors seeking a name in this great industry segment.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


HarleyDavidson, Inc. (HOG) - free report >>

Published in

auto-tires-trucks