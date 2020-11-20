Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Nov 20, 2020

Read MoreHide Full Article
  • Macy's Inc.'s (M - Free Report) shares rose 2.1% after reporting third-quarter fiscal 2020 adjusted loss per share of $0.19, narrower-than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss per share of $0.81.
  • Shares of Keysight Technologies Inc.'s (KEYS - Free Report) gained 2.5% after posting fiscal fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $1.62, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.46.
  • Berry Global Group Inc.'s  (BERY - Free Report) shares surged 3.1% after the company posted fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $1.59, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.24.
  • Shares of L Brands Inc. (LB - Free Report) soared 17.7% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $1.13, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.06.

In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Macys, Inc. (M) - free report >>

Berry Global Group, Inc. (BERY) - free report >>

Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) - free report >>

L Brands, Inc. (LB) - free report >>

Published in

industrial-products retail tech-stocks