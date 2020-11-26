Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Nov 25, 2020

  • Medtronic plc’s (MDT - Free Report) shares rose 2.8% after the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings of $1.02 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 78 cents.
  • Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR - Free Report) surged 14.1% after the company reported third-quarter 2020 earnings of $1.39 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.15.
  • Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.’s (J - Free Report) shares rose 2.9% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 earnings of $1.63 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.30.
  • Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM - Free Report) rose 1.5% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 earnings of $1.44 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.32.

Published in

medical retail