Is Thor Industries (THO) Outperforming Other Construction Stocks This Year?
The Construction group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Thor Industries (THO - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Construction peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Thor Industries is a member of our Construction group, which includes 104 different companies and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. THO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for THO's full-year earnings has moved 14.11% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the latest available data, THO has gained about 28.44% so far this year. At the same time, Construction stocks have gained an average of 18.33%. This means that Thor Industries is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Looking more specifically, THO belongs to the Building Products - Mobile Homes and RV Builders industry, a group that includes 4 individual stocks and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 13.65% so far this year, so THO is performing better in this area.
Going forward, investors interested in Construction stocks should continue to pay close attention to THO as it looks to continue its solid performance.