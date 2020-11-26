More In-Depth Research from Zacks
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) - free report >>
FedEx Corporation (FDX) - free report >>
United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Learn what Wall Street already knows in our Zacks Rank Guide.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) - free report >>
FedEx Corporation (FDX) - free report >>
United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL) - free report >>
Image: Shutterstock
Delta (DAL) Pilots Accept Pay Cuts to Escape Furloughs
Per a CNBC report, Delta Air Lines (DAL - Free Report) pilots have agreed to pay cuts to avoid furloughs until 2022. The carrier is making consistent efforts to reduce costs as it grapples with coronavirus-induced weak air-travel demand.
As per the deal, the carrier can cut pilots’ guaranteed hours by as much 5%. Additionally, more than 1,700 pilots will get partial pay of 30 hours a month even without having to fly. These pilots would have otherwise been furloughed at the end of the month without a deal. The Air Line Pilots Association, representing nearly 13,000 Delta pilots, said that the deal was favored by 74% of the voters.
CNBC reported that Delta has so far been able to avoid involuntary furloughs thanks to a large number of employees having accepted buyouts and voluntary leaves of absence. This is unlike its peers American Airlines (AAL - Free Report) and United Airlines (UAL - Free Report) . Together both these airlines have furloughed 30,000 employees following the expiration of the federal aid on Sep 30, 2020.
Separately, Delta’s chief of operations, John Laughter gave a heads up that the spike in coronavirus cases is affecting the airline’s bookings for the holiday season.
Shares of Delta have declined more than 29% so far this year primarily due to the coronavirus-led travel demand woes on its operations. Due to tepid travel demand, passenger revenues have plunged 68% in the first nine months of 2020. Revenues are likely to remain under pressure unless coronavirus concerns fade.
Delta, United Airlines and American Airlines each carry a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
A Key Pick
A better ranked stock in the broader Transportation sector is FedEx Corporation (FDX - Free Report) , sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Shares of FedEx have rallied more than 90% so far this year.
Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today
Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.4% per year.
These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.
See these time-sensitive tickers now >>