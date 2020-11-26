We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Fiserv (FISV) Announces Board of Directors' New Chairman
Fiserv, Inc. (FISV - Free Report) recently announced a new appointment to its board of directors. Denis J. O’Leary will join the company’s board as non-executive chairman, effective Jan 1, 2021.
Jeffery W. Yabuki, who has been serving as the executive chairman of the board, will be retiring from his position at the end of 2020. This was announced on May 7, 2020.
Notably, Frank J. Bisignano, president and chief executive officer at Fiserv, stated, "On behalf of the board and our team of more than 40,000 associates worldwide, I again thank Jeff for his leadership of Fiserv over the last 15 years, under which the Company transformed into a global leader in payments and fintech. He has been a tremendous partner and friend."
He further added, "I look forward to working with Denis in his new role as he leads our board and supports our strategic focus of creating differentiated value for clients and shareholders."
Considering O’Leary’s more than 40 years of experience in the technology, payments and financial services space, the latest appointment is expected to complement Fiserv’s operations and positively impact its clients, associates and shareholders.
Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider
Fiserv currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Business Services sector are Heidrick & Struggles International (HSII - Free Report) , Automatic Data Processing (ADP - Free Report) and Insperity (NSP - Free Report) , each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
The long-term expected earnings per share (three to five years) growth rate for Heidrick & Struggles International, Automatic Data Processing and Insperity is 10%, 12% and 15%, respectively.
