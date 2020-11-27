We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Sell Stocks for November 27th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FENC - Free Report) develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5% downward over the last 30 days.
American Vanguard Corporation (AVD - Free Report) is a developer and manufacturer of specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.5% downward over the last 30 days.
Cortexyme, Inc. (CRTX - Free Report) is focussed on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.3% downward over the last 30 days.
Elbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT - Free Report) is a supplier of a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.4% downward over the last 30 days.
New Relic, Inc. (NEWR - Free Report) is a software-as-a-service company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.
