New Strong Sell Stocks for November 27th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FENC - Free Report) develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5% downward over the last 30 days.

American Vanguard Corporation (AVD - Free Report) is a developer and manufacturer of specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Cortexyme, Inc. (CRTX - Free Report) is focussed on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.3% downward over the last 30 days.

Elbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT - Free Report) is a supplier of a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.4% downward over the last 30 days.

New Relic, Inc. (NEWR - Free Report) is a software-as-a-service company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

