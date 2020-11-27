We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Is Patterson Companies (PDCO) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?
Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of Patterson Companies (PDCO - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Patterson Companies is a member of our Medical group, which includes 927 different companies and currently sits at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. PDCO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PDCO's full-year earnings has moved 14.44% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the latest available data, PDCO has gained about 34.47% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of 1.17% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Patterson Companies is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Looking more specifically, PDCO belongs to the Medical - Dental Supplies industry, which includes 22 individual stocks and currently sits at #53 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 11.53% so far this year, meaning that PDCO is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track PDCO. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.