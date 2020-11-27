We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Revance's (RVNC) DaxibotulinumtoxinA BLA Decision Delayed
Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (RVNC - Free Report) announced that the FDA has deferred its decision on the Biologics License Application (BLA) for DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection for the time being.
The candidate is an investigational neuromodulator product and the BLA is seeking approval of the same for the treatment of moderate-to-severe glabellar (frown) lines.
The agency informed on Nov 24, 2020, that an inspection of the company’s manufacturing facility is required as part of the BLA approval process. However, it was unable to conduct a required inspection of the company’s Northern California manufacturing facility due to the travel restrictions associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. Hence, the delay in the decision.
Nevertheless, Revance confirmed with the FDA that their communication was not a Complete Response Letter. The FDA did not indicate any other review issues at this time, beyond the on-site inspection.
The BLA was accepted for review in the first quarter of 2020. The submission was based on results from the largest aesthetic neuromodulator clinical program ever conducted for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines, including the SAKURA 1, 2 and 3 phase III clinical studies.
Revance is also evaluating DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection in the full upper face, including glabellar lines, forehead lines and crow’s feet, as well as in two therapeutic indications — cervical dystonia and adult upper limb spasticity.
It has also partnered with Viatris (VTRS - Free Report) (formerly Mylan N.V.) to develop a biosimilar to AbbVie’s (ABBV - Free Report) Botox.
Revance’s stock has soared 51% in the year so far against the industry’s decline of 0.8%.
Earlier, Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY - Free Report) too announced that the FDA has informed about a delay in its review of the BLA for lisocabtagene maraleucel (liso-cel) as the agency was unable to conduct an inspection of a third-party manufacturing facility in Texas during the current review cycle due to travel restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Revance currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Looking for Stocks with Skyrocketing Upside?
Zacks has just released a Special Report on the booming investment opportunities of legal marijuana.
Ignited by referendums and legislation, this industry is expected to blast from an already robust $17.7 billion in 2019 to a staggering $73.6 billion by 2027. Early investors stand to make a killing, but you have to be ready to act and know just where to look.
See the pot stocks we're targeting >>