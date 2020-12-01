Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Nov 30, 2020

  • Shares of Walt Disney Co. (DIS - Free Report) dipped 1.3% after the company said that it would lay off 32,000 workers, compared to the 28,000 job cuts announced previously.
  • iQIYI, Inc. (IQ - Free Report) shares fell 1.7% following news that Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd. (BABA - Free Report) and Tencent Holdings Ltd have stalled talks in buying a controlling stake in the company.
  • Shares of Facebook, Inc. (FB - Free Report) advanced 0.8% following news that the company is planning to launch its Libra cryptocurrency as early as January next year.
  • Apple Inc. (AAPL - Free Report) shares rallied 0.5% following news that at the request of the company, supplier Foxconn is shifting some assembly of iPad and MacBook to Vietnam from China.

